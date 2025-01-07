Robert Morris visits Northern Kentucky after Meredith’s 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (5-9, 1-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-12, 1-4 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (5-9, 1-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Robert Morris after Mya Meredith scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 68-65 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Norse are 1-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonials are 1-4 in conference play. Robert Morris is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Kentucky averages 64.2 points, 5.3 more per game than the 58.9 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 58.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 71.3 Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Norse.

Jada Lee is averaging 8.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.