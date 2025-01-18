Robert Morris visits Milwaukee following Fields’ 21-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (12-7, 4-4 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (12-7, 4-4 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Robert Morris after Faizon Fields scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 79-64 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 in home games. Milwaukee is the leader in the Horizon League with 17.6 fast break points.

The Colonials are 4-4 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon League giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Milwaukee averages 78.3 points, 6.3 more per game than the 72.0 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Milwaukee gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

