Robert Morris visits IU Indianapolis, aims to end road skid

Robert Morris Colonials (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris travels to IU Indianapolis looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Jaguars have gone 2-2 in home games. IU Indianapolis has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Colonials are 1-3 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 2.1.

IU Indianapolis scores 60.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 59.2 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Noa Givon is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 54.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 57.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

