Robert Morris visits Carroll and Youngstown State

Robert Morris Colonials (13-7, 5-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (12-8, 7-3 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Robert Morris after Cris Carroll scored 24 points in Youngstown State’s 73-69 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Penguins are 5-2 in home games. Youngstown State has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonials are 5-4 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 10.1.

Youngstown State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris scores 5.0 more points per game (75.2) than Youngstown State allows to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Penguins.

Kam Woods is averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

