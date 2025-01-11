Robert Morris takes on conference foe Wright State

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-7, 2-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2…

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-7, 2-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Noel and Wright State take on Alvaro Folgueiras and Robert Morris on Sunday.

The Colonials are 8-2 in home games. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 74.0 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Raiders have gone 3-3 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Robert Morris’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 75.6 points per game, 3.3 more than the 72.3 Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Raiders match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Folgueiras is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Colonials.

Alex Huibregtse averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.