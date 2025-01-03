Robert Morris plays IU Indianapolis for conference matchup

Robert Morris Colonials (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-12, 1-4 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Faith Stinson and IU Indianapolis host Noa Givon and Robert Morris in Horizon action Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 2-2 at home. IU Indianapolis is eighth in the Horizon with 11.4 assists per game led by Azyah Newson-Cole averaging 2.2.

The Colonials are 1-3 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 2.1.

IU Indianapolis scores 60.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 59.2 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 59.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 73.3 IU Indianapolis allows.

The Jaguars and Colonials square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaguars.

Givon is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 54.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 57.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

