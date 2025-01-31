Robert Morris hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Freeman’s 22-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-5, 12-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-12, 5-7 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-5, 12-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-12, 5-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Robert Morris after Sydney Freeman scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-56 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 5-6 in home games. Robert Morris has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mastodons are 12-0 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon with 59.5 points per game in the paint led by Tia Morgan averaging 6.0.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Mastodons square off Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Lee is averaging 8.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Colonials. Noa Givon is averaging 10.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games.

Lauren Ross is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Freeman is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.