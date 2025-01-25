Robert Morris hosts Oakland following Mukeba’s 22-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 6-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 6-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Robert Morris after Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 22 points in Oakland’s 76-72 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials have gone 9-2 at home. Robert Morris is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-4 in conference matchups. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon League scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Mukeba averaging 10.6.

Robert Morris’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 13 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Kam Woods is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mukeba is averaging 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.