Robert Morris hosts Oakland after Niavalurua’s 22-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 6-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 6-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Robert Morris after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 22 points in Oakland’s 76-72 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 9-2 in home games. Robert Morris is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-4 in Horizon League play. Oakland is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris averages 75.0 points, 5.7 more per game than the 69.3 Oakland allows. Oakland’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Robert Morris has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Kam Woods is shooting 36.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is shooting 56.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Malcolm Christie is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.