Robert Morris and Green Bay face off for conference matchup

Green Bay Phoenix (12-5, 5-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-10, 1-5 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Natalie McNeal and Green Bay visit Noa Givon and Robert Morris in Horizon play.

The Colonials have gone 4-4 at home. Robert Morris is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Phoenix are 5-1 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay scores 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Robert Morris averages 58.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 60.2 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Givon is shooting 38.6% and averaging 10.5 points for the Colonials.

Bailey Butler is averaging 4.9 points and five assists for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

