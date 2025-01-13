Robert Brown III scores career-high 37 to lead Nicholls to 88-82 victory over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert Brown III scored a career-high 37 points to lead Nicholls to an 88-82 victory over…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert Brown III scored a career-high 37 points to lead Nicholls to an 88-82 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Brown added seven rebounds for the Colonels (10-7, 4-2 Southland Conference). Jaylen Searles totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Byron Ireland scored 13.

The Cardinals (9-8, 2-4) were led by Davion Bailey with 22 points. Jordan Pyke had 20 points and six rebounds. Jalin Anderson had 20 points and four assists.

