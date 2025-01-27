Robert Brown III scores 24 to lead Nicholls over UT Rio Grande Valley 82-75

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Robert Brown III had 24 points to lead Nicholls to an 82-75 victory over UT Rio…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Robert Brown III had 24 points to lead Nicholls to an 82-75 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night.

Brown shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (12-9, 6-4 Southland Conference). Byron Ireland scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Searles went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Dekedran Thorn led the way for the Vaqueros (12-9, 4-6) with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Howard Fleming Jr. added 15 points. Kwo Agwa finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

