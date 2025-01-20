Robby Carmody scores 20, hits late free throws to rally Le Moyne to 73-72 victory over Stonehill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Robby Carmody had 20 points and made two free throws with four seconds left to rally…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Robby Carmody had 20 points and made two free throws with four seconds left to rally Le Moyne to a 73-72 victory over Stonehill on Monday night.

Carmody added seven rebounds for the Dolphins (7-13, 2-3 Northeast Conference). AJ Dancier totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Dwayne Koroma finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Hermann Koffi had 18 points to lead the Skyhawks (10-10, 2-3). Louie Semona added 14 points and six rebounds. Todd Brogna finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.