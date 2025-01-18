Robbie Avila scores 24 to help Saint Louis hold off Richmond 63-59

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 24 points to help Saint Louis hold off Richmond 63-59 on Saturday. Avila…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 24 points to help Saint Louis hold off Richmond 63-59 on Saturday.

Avila added nine rebounds for the Billikens (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Swope had 11 points and Kalu Anya scored 10.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Spiders (7-12, 2-4) with 20 points. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Apostolos Roumoglou contributed nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Avila had 10 points in the first half for Saint Louis, which led 27-23 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.