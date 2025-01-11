RJ Luis Jr. scores 30 points, grabs 10 rebounds to lead St. John’s over Villanova 80-68

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead St. John’s over Villanova…

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead St. John’s over Villanova 80-68 on Saturday night.

Aaron Scott and Deivon Smith each added 12 points for the Red Storm (14-3, 5-1 Big East Conference).

Wooga Poplar led the way for the Wildcats (11-6, 4-2) with 22 points. Eric Dixon added 18 points for Villanova. Jhamir Brickus also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

St. John’s led Villanova 36-31 at the half, with Smith (12 points) its high scorer before the break. St. John’s took the lead with 4:01 left in the second half and never looked back. Luis helped their team pull away for the victory with 23 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

