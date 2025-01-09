Rivers and No. 21 NC State host No. 24 Cal

NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (14-2, 2-1 ACC) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (14-2, 2-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 NC State visits No. 24 Cal after Saniya Rivers scored 23 points in NC State’s 91-52 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-0 in home games. Cal averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 3-0 in conference games. NC State scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Cal averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Wolfpack match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears.

Aziaha James is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

