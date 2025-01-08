Rivera leads Georgetown against Villanova after 26-point game

Villanova Wildcats (7-8, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-6, 1-2 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (7-8, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-6, 1-2 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Villanova after Victoria Rivera scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 74-71 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas are 4-1 in home games. Georgetown is second in the Big East in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Ariel Jenkins paces the Hoyas with 10.4 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Georgetown averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Maddie Burke is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

