Rittenberry and Alabama A&M host UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-5, 1-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts UAPB after Kourtney Rittenberry scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 89-53 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Alisha Wilson leads the Bulldogs with 9.8 boards.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 65.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.2 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 39.8% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 48.9 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 65.0 Alabama A&M allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Golden Lions square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points.

Kristyna Boyd is shooting 35.3% and averaging 7.4 points for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 49.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

