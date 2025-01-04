Riley and East Carolina host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Florida Atlantic after Joran Riley scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates are 6-3 in home games. East Carolina averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Owls are 0-1 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks third in the AAC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

East Carolina scores 76.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 78.4 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Owls face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 55.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

