Rigsby scores 15 as Troy knocks off South Alabama 65-55

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby scored 15 points as Troy beat South Alabama 65-55 on Saturday night.

Rigsby also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (12-7, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Cooper Campbell went 4 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Tayton Conerway shot 4 for 17 (1 for 10 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds, nine assists, and five steals.

Jayden Cooper led the Jaguars (14-6, 6-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Barry Dunning Jr. added nine points and nine rebounds for South Alabama. Judah Brown had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams play again on Monday. Troy hosts Southern Miss and South Alabama travels to play UL Monroe.

