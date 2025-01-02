Rigsby and Troy host Appalachian State

Troy Trojans (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Appalachian State after Myles Rigsby scored 22 points in Troy’s 77-57 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 on their home court. Appalachian State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans are 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

Appalachian State scores 70.0 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 66.4 Troy gives up. Troy averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Appalachian State allows.

The Mountaineers and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Tayton Conerway is averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

