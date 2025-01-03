Rider visits Manhattan after Davis’ 22-point showing

Rider Broncs (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-6, 0-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-6, 0-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Rider after Brianna Davis scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 62-60 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Jaspers have gone 3-2 in home games. Manhattan ranks third in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Leyla Ozturk leads the Jaspers with 6.5 boards.

The Broncs are 0-2 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Manhattan scores 62.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 62.7 Rider allows. Rider averages 54.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 60.3 Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Broncs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Jaspers.

Camryn Collins is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging nine points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

