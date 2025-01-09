Rider visits Canisius following McMillan’s 21-point showing

Rider Broncs (4-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-14, 0-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (4-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-14, 0-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Rider after Paul McMillan IV scored 21 points in Canisius’ 99-82 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-5 at home. Canisius is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Broncs are 0-3 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 6.4.

Canisius is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (50.2%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Benard is averaging four points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Griffins.

TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 63.1 points, 23.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

