Rider takes on Niagara, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-11, 0-4 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider enters the matchup with Niagara after losing four straight games.

The Broncs have gone 1-5 in home games. Rider allows 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 25.3 turnovers per game.

Rider is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Rider has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 8.8 points.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

