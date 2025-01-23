Rider takes on Iona after Burton’s 21-point performance

Iona Gaels (6-12, 3-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (6-12, 3-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-11, 3-4 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Iona after Aasim Burton scored 21 points in Rider’s 64-57 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Broncs are 1-4 in home games. Rider is ninth in the MAAC with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 5.6.

The Gaels are 3-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks fourth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by James Patterson averaging 2.7.

Rider scores 65.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 71.6 Iona allows. Iona averages 67.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 72.3 Rider allows.

The Broncs and Gaels square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Rodriguez is averaging 3.2 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 11.4 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

