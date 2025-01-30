Rider plays Saint Peter’s after Turco’s 20-point game

Rider Broncs (3-15, 1-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-11, 4-4 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (3-15, 1-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-11, 4-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Saint Peter’s after Gabby Turco scored 20 points in Rider’s 66-53 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Peacocks are 5-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Broncs are 1-8 against MAAC opponents.

Saint Peter’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 54.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 58.5 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

The Peacocks and Broncs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Turco averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 52.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

