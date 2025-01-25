Rider faces Quinnipiac following Alvarez’s 28-point game

Rider Broncs (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-8, 7-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rider Broncs (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-8, 7-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -11; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits Quinnipiac after Jay Alvarez scored 28 points in Rider’s 73-67 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Broncs are 3-5 in conference games. Rider is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Quinnipiac is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Tice is shooting 25.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Paul Otieno is shooting 59.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ruben Rodriguez is averaging 3.1 points for the Broncs. Alvarez is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

