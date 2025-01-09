Rider faces Canisius, aims to end 3-game slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-12, 0-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-12, 0-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-10, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks to break its three-game slide when the Broncs play Canisius.

The Broncs are 1-4 in home games. Rider averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 in MAAC play. Canisius has a 0-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rider’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Canisius allows. Canisius has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariona Cos-Morales is averaging 7.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncs.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 55.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

