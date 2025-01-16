Live Radio
Rider defeats Mount St. Mary’s 66-60

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 9:37 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jay Alvarez scored 19 points as Rider beat Mount St. Mary’s 66-60 on Thursday night.

Alvarez added three steals for the Broncs (6-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aasim Burton scored 14 points and added five assists and four steals. TJ Weeks Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Dola Adebayo led the way for the Mountaineers (11-6, 4-2) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Carmelo Pacheco added 12 points.

The teams both play Saturday. Rider visits Marist and Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

