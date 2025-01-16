Rider defeats Mount St. Mary’s 66-60

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jay Alvarez scored 19 points as Rider beat Mount St. Mary’s 66-60 on Thursday night. Alvarez…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jay Alvarez scored 19 points as Rider beat Mount St. Mary’s 66-60 on Thursday night.

Alvarez added three steals for the Broncs (6-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aasim Burton scored 14 points and added five assists and four steals. TJ Weeks Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Dola Adebayo led the way for the Mountaineers (11-6, 4-2) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Carmelo Pacheco added 12 points.

The teams both play Saturday. Rider visits Marist and Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.