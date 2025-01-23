Richmond visits Theodorsson and Loyola Chicago

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 6-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-8, 3-5 A-10) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 6-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-8, 3-5 A-10)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Richmond after Emma Theodorsson scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 66-63 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers are 7-5 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Spiders have gone 6-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 13.1 more points per game (74.0) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (60.9).

The Ramblers and Spiders match up Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theodorsson is averaging 10.2 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Spiders. Maggie Doogan is averaging 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 56.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

