Richmond Spiders take on the Saint Louis Billikens on 3-game losing streak

Saint Louis Billikens (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-11, 2-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Spiders play Saint Louis.

The Spiders have gone 4-4 in home games. Richmond has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Billikens are 3-1 in A-10 play. Saint Louis ranks second in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Richmond’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Richmond allows.

The Spiders and Billikens meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spiders.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

