Richmond hosts Thomas and Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (12-3, 1-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-9, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Richmond after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 75-67 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Spiders have gone 4-3 at home. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Walz averaging 4.7.

The Rams are 1-2 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Javonte Brown averaging 7.6.

Richmond averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Richmond allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walz is averaging 5.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spiders.

Thomas is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

