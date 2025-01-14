Richmond hosts Saint Bonaventure after Haskell’s 29-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-11, 1-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 4-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-11, 1-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 4-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits Richmond after Dani Haskell scored 29 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 67-58 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Spiders have gone 5-2 in home games. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Doogan averaging 5.3.

The Bonnies are 1-4 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Richmond makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Saint Bonaventure averages 56.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 59.1 Richmond allows to opponents.

The Spiders and Bonnies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Spiders.

Haskell is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

