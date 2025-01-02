Richard, Green lead Holy Cross over Loyola (MD) 74-72

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Richard scored 18 points and Max Green secured the victory with a jump shot with…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Richard scored 18 points and Max Green secured the victory with a jump shot with 28 seconds left as Holy Cross knocked off Loyola (MD) 74-72 on Thursday night.

Richard went 6 of 9 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Crusaders (9-5, 1-0 Patriot League). Green scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Caleb Kenney had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Jordan Stiemke led the way for the Greyhounds (5-7, 0-1) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Braeden Speed added 15 points for Loyola (MD). Milos Ilic finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Richard scored 12 points in the first half and Holy Cross went into halftime trailing 36-33. Green put up 15 points in the second half for Holy Cross, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

Both teams next play Sunday. Holy Cross visits American and Loyola (MD)takes on Lehigh at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

