Rice plays Tulsa after Ennis’ 24-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-10, 4-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-9, 4-4 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Tulsa after Dominique Ennis scored 24 points in Rice’s 84-60 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 8-2 in home games. Rice is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ennis is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

