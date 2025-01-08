Rice Owls face the North Texas Mean Green, seek 4th straight win

Rice Owls (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 1-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rice Owls (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 1-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -11.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Owls take on North Texas.

The Mean Green are 8-0 on their home court. North Texas ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 58.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Owls are 2-0 in AAC play. Rice ranks second in the AAC allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

North Texas’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moulaye Sissoko is averaging 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mean Green.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.