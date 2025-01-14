Rice hosts UTSA following Millender’s 21-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-6, 2-2 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-6, 2-2 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Rice after Marcus Millender scored 21 points in UTSA’s 88-75 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls have gone 6-2 in home games. Rice has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 in AAC play. UTSA ranks seventh in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 3.7.

Rice’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 13.4 more points per game (79.6) than Rice allows (66.2).

The Owls and Roadrunners square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alem Huseinovic averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Spears is scoring 21.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.