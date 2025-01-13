Rice hosts UTSA following Millender’s 21-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-6, 2-2 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-6, 2-2 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Rice after Marcus Millender scored 21 points in UTSA’s 88-75 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 6-2 in home games. Rice scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-2 against AAC opponents. UTSA is third in the AAC scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

Rice is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 13.4 more points per game (79.6) than Rice allows to opponents (66.2).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.4 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Owls.

Amir Spears is scoring 21.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

