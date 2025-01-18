Rice hosts East Carolina following Hutton’s 21-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 2-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-8, 2-3 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 2-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-8, 2-3 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Rice after Anzhane Hutton scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 72-65 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 7-2 in home games. Rice scores 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 2-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Synia Johnson averaging 3.2.

Rice is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.4% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 62.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 64.3 Rice allows.

The Owls and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Adams is averaging 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Owls.

Amiya Joyner is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.