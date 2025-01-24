Rice hosts Brumbaugh and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (10-9, 4-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane…

Tulane Green Wave (10-9, 4-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Rice after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 20 points in Tulane’s 80-77 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Owls are 6-3 on their home court. Rice is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Green Wave are 4-2 against conference opponents. Tulane has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Green Wave meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Andrew Akuchie is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Williams is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals. Kaleb Banks is shooting 55.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.