Rice faces North Texas on 3-game win streak

Rice Owls (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 1-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over North Texas.

The Mean Green are 8-0 in home games. North Texas scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Owls have gone 2-0 against AAC opponents. Rice is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

North Texas averages 68.4 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 64.8 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Mean Green.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

