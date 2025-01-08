Rhode Island visits Davidson after Morgan’s 20-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-7, 3-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-7, 3-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Rhode Island after Issy Morgan scored 20 points in Davidson’s 94-53 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Millie Prior averaging 4.2.

The Rams have gone 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island averages 62.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Davidson averages 67.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 54.4 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Donovan is averaging 11.6 points for the Wildcats.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

