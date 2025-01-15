Rhode Island visits Asare and VCU

Rhode Island Rams (7-10, 2-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (9-8, 3-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (7-10, 2-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (9-8, 3-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Rhode Island after Mary-Anna Asare scored 26 points in VCU’s 57-50 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The VCU Rams have gone 6-3 at home. VCU averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rhode Island Rams are 2-2 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 7.9.

VCU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asare is averaging 16.5 points and 1.8 steals for the VCU Rams.

Sophie Phillips is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, while averaging 9.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

