Rhode Island plays La Salle for conference matchup

Rhode Island Rams (14-5, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-9, 2-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (14-5, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-9, 2-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Thomas and Rhode Island visit Corey McKeithan and La Salle in A-10 play.

The Explorers are 7-1 on their home court. La Salle is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island leads the A-10 scoring 79.2 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

La Salle’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is averaging 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Explorers. McKeithan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rams. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

