Rhode Island hosts Olbrys and UMass

UMass Minutewomen (9-9, 4-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-11, 3-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutewomen (9-9, 4-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-11, 3-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Rhode Island after Megan Olbrys scored 21 points in UMass’ 67-55 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 4-4 on their home court. Rhode Island is the A-10 leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Hawa Komara averaging 3.7.

The Minutewomen have gone 4-3 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Rhode Island is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% UMass allows to opponents. UMass has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Minutewomen meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rams.

Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Minutewomen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

