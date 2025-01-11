Rhode Island hosts George Mason following Harris’ 26-point game

George Mason Patriots (12-3, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-9, 2-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (12-3, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-9, 2-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Rhode Island after Kennedy Harris scored 26 points in George Mason’s 88-86 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 4-3 in home games. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Ines Debroise averaging 10.0.

The Patriots are 2-2 in A-10 play. George Mason is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Patriots meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Vital is averaging five points and 4.3 assists for the Rams.

Nalani Kaysia is averaging nine points and 9.7 rebounds for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

