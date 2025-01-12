Rhode Island hosts George Mason following Harris’ 26-point game

George Mason Patriots (12-3, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-9, 2-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (12-3, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-9, 2-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Rhode Island after Kennedy Harris scored 26 points in George Mason’s 88-86 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams are 4-3 on their home court. Rhode Island has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 2-2 in A-10 play. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Rhode Island is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason scores 20.1 more points per game (75.2) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (55.1).

The Rams and Patriots face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Rams.

Harris averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

