Rhode Island defeats UMass 88-82

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas had 22 points in Rhode Island’s 88-82 victory against UMass on Wednesday night.

Thomas also contributed eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Rams (15-6, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaden House added 19 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line while he also had six rebounds. David Green went 7 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Minutemen (9-12, 4-4) were led in scoring by Rahsool Diggins, who finished with 27 points and two steals. Jaylen Curry added 15 points for UMass. Daniel Rivera also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Green scored Rhode Island’s final six points.

Rhode Island takes on Fordham on the road on Feb. 5. and UMass visits Duquesne on Saturday.

