Reynolds, South Florida Bulls to visit Graves, Charlotte 49ers

South Florida Bulls (10-8, 3-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-12, 0-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays South Florida in a matchup of AAC teams.

The 49ers are 5-5 in home games. Charlotte allows 73.6 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-2 in AAC play. South Florida has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Charlotte averages 70.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 73.7 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. Jamille Reynolds is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

