Reynolds scores 20, Saint Joseph’s takes down Duquesne 76-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 20 points in Saint Joseph’s 76-72 win against Duquesne on Wednesday night.

Reynolds shot 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (13-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xzayvier Brown scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Rasheer Fleming finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tre Dinkins led the way for the Dukes (9-12, 4-4) with 27 points and two steals. Cam Crawford added 10 points for Duquesne. Jahsean Corbett finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Reynolds scored six points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s went into the break trailing 26-24. Reynolds led Saint Joseph’s with 14 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s visits Loyola Chicago and Duquesne hosts UMass.

